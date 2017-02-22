 

'Loved life, lived life to the full' – Marlborough mum describes final goodbye after rushing to dying daughter at crash scene

A grieving Kiwi mum has opened up about speaking to her dying daughter one last time, after a horrific crash in Marlborough on Sunday.

Mum Jayne Glover got the call every parent dreads, that daughter Lara was close to death after horror Marlborough accident.
Jayne Glover's only daughter, 16-year-old Lara Glover, was killed near Blenheim when the mini-van she was in rolled. 

Before Lara died, Ms Glover was called by a family friend at the scene and was able to rush to her daughter's side. 

"I was able to say goodbye. I felt so blessed that someone had done that, and very, very, very thankful," Ms Glover told NZ Herald. 

Lara had been home earlier to pick up her togs and was traveling to Spring Creek to swim with friends. 

Negative comments on social media about the crash had saddened the Ms Glover, who did not want to place blame on the van driver or any of the other occupants. 

"There's no resentment because it was just an accident. Accidents happen, even to the best of us.

"They were all good, really good, beautiful kids."

Five other people were injured in the crash. 

