'Loved life, lived life to the full' – Marlborough mum describes final goodbye after rushing to dying daughter at crash scene

Before Lara died, Ms Glover was called by a family friend at the scene and was able to rush to her daughter's side.



"I was able to say goodbye. I felt so blessed that someone had done that, and very, very, very thankful," Ms Glover told NZ Herald.



Lara had been home earlier to pick up her togs and was traveling to Spring Creek to swim with friends.



Negative comments on social media about the crash had saddened the Ms Glover, who did not want to place blame on the van driver or any of the other occupants.

