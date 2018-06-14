'Loved husband, father and brother' - Man dies after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru

A man aged in his 40s has died today after a helicopter crash near Waiouru in the central North Island yesterday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Hawke's Bay District Hospital confirmed the news in a statement today.

Two men, one in his 40s and another in his 30s remain in a serious but stable condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital's intensive care unit.

The family have released this statement via the hospital: "He was a hugely loved husband, father and brother, and much loved by all his wider family and friends".

"His death is a tragic loss not only to his family but the wider farming community, and to all those who knew and loved him."