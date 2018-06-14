Breaking News
'Loved husband, father and brother' - Man dies after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru
Source:
A man aged in his 40s has died today after a helicopter crash near Waiouru in the central North Island yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS
Hawke's Bay District Hospital confirmed the news in a statement today.
Two men, one in his 40s and another in his 30s remain in a serious but stable condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital's intensive care unit.
The family have released this statement via the hospital: "He was a hugely loved husband, father and brother, and much loved by all his wider family and friends".
"His death is a tragic loss not only to his family but the wider farming community, and to all those who knew and loved him."
The man's identity has yet to be confirmed.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news