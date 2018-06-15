'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

A man aged in his 40s who died today after a helicopter crash near Waiouru in the central North Island yesterday has been named.

Renata Apatu died in hospital after a helicopter crash yesterday. Source: Campaign for Wool NZ

Renata Apatu was the co-owner of 28,000-hectare Ngamatea Station in Hawke's Bay, a popular hunting and fishing ground and a respected sheep and beef station.

Mr Apatu, known as "Ren", represented New Zealand on the world stage as part of the Campaign for Wool NZ, and in 2016, met Prince Charles in England at a conference promoting wool.

Hawke's Bay District Hospital confirmed the death of a man in his 40s in a statement today.



The family have released this statement via the hospital: "He was a hugely loved husband, father and brother, and much loved by all his wider family and friends".



"His death is a tragic loss not only to his family but the wider farming community, and to all those who knew and loved him."

Phillipa Wright, a close friend and Wright Wool general manager, said he was "a young man taken too soon" and "will be a huge loss to the community".

Ms Wright said Mr Apatu was not the pilot of the helicopter that crashed.

Source: 1 NEWS