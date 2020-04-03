'I love you, Daddy' - Kiwi police officer's children pen heartfelt letter to hero dad

Police around the country are being sorely tested as they work on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning many officers aren't seeing a lot of their families.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One of those is Nelson policeman Sam Schryvers, who with his wife, Paula, has five children.

Paula said they don’t get to see much of Sam at the moment with both his workload and the safety of his family on his mind.

“At the moment, we're like passing ships in the night,” she told 1 NEWS.

“He kinda sleeps all day and goes to work - it's quite busy.

“He’s not only doing his normal police job but doing spot checks on people that are affected by the virus, which is pretty risky work. We think he's very brave.”

The Schryvers’ story is being repeated in thousands of different ways for the 10,000 police officers and their families up and down New Zealand, but Paula is especially proud of her husband.

“He's amazing, you know. One of the things we love about him is despite what day he's had, or how busy he's been, or how stressful things are, he always comes bounding up the stairs, and says, ‘Hi guys, how are you?'”



So the five Schryvers kids got together to put pen to paper and let their daddy know some of the things that are on their hearts.

Here’s some of the messages they sent:

Dear Daddy, you have worked really hard being a police man, and you care for us.

I love you Daddy because you always come home with a smile.

Daddy you are always coming home and hug us.

We don't really get to see you that much, so we try to be kind to you.

And you go to your work... and have gloves.