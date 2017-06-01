'I love you all'- teenager with Down syndrome blows kiss to camera to thank stars for birthday messages

 

An Auckland teenager with Down syndrome has responded to his star studded birthday message with thanks and praise for his favourite well-known Kiwis.

Josh Bradley is all smiles after watching a birthday video of messages from stars including Lorde, Hilary Barry and Guy Sebastian.
Source: Supplied

Yesterday Josh Bradley woke up on his 17th birthday to messages from more than 20 superstar New Zealanders including Lorde, Dai Henwood, P-Money, All Blacks, Warriors and even some of TVNZ's very own presenters.

"His mum showed him the video this morning. He was so excited, couldn't stop smiling he was so giggly," said his carer Kaitlyn Amanda.

Josh was grinning ear to ear watching the video his 21-year-old part-time carer made him, and was quick to thank everyone for the birthday messages in a video taken by her.

"Thank you, I love you all," he said, blowing a kiss.

The brains behind the video, Ms Amanda has been Josh's part-time carer for almost four years, but since she's about to finish university she won't be able to take care of him next year.

Guy Sebastian, Lorde, Warriors players, All Blacks, sports stars, broadcasters and more feature on Josh's special birthday video.
Source: Kaitlyn Amanda

"It's the last year that I'm going to be with him, and I wanted to try do something special for his birthday.

"He never wants anything," she told 1 NEWS NOW.

So she went on a mission to get a star-studded line up of well-known Kiwis to hold up signs saying Happy Birthday, and some even sent in videos.

"It was really cool because they were saying all these little messages."

Ms Amanda said thanks to "the power of social media" she was able to get responses from dozens of stars pretty quickly and the video was made within a month.

Several Auckland community groups got behind her mission, helping Ms Amanda get in contact with different stars.

