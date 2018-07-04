'Where is the love for these students?' - Chris Hipkins questioned by Nikki Kaye over partnership schools

National's education spokesperson Nikki Kaye questioned the Education Minister today around the criticism he has received from Māori educators Sir Toby Curtis and Dame Iritana Tawhiwhirangi.

Sir Toby and Dame Iritana lodged a Treaty of Waitangi claim that alleged the "Crown's actions in closing Partnership Schools | Kura Hourua will have a disproportionately detrimental effect on Māori", the pair said in a statement.

"This Government has ridden roughshod over the futures of these young people in spite of claiming that they are placing a priority on helping our most vulnerable children. The evidence shows that Kura Hourua have been delivering very positive results for Māori students who for decades have been falling through the gaps," Dame Iritana said.

Today in Question Time, Ms Kaye asked Education Minister Chris Hipkins: "Does he agree with Sir Toby Curtis, who, when asked about what he would want to say to him and the Prime Minister regarding partnership schools, said that "this is a situation that calls for a bit of aroha"; and where is the love for these students that he won't even bother visiting?"