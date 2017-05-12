'I love our little school' - tiny Kiwi school's worldwide search for a principal finally pays off

A worldwide search for a sole charge teacher-principal at one of New Zealand's smallest schools has finally paid off.

Located down the Forgotten World Highway, linking Stratford and Taumarunui, Tokirima School has just 11 students and has faced a really hard time finding someone to run it.

Michaela Phillips accepted the job few others seemingly wanted, two years after it was first advertised.

Admitting she had never heard of Tokirima, Ms Phillips told TVNZ's Seven Sharp programme "I love my little school".

"Well, it's not my little school, I love our little school," Ms Phillips said.

"I was so excited because the drive out here was an adventure on its own."

One student, Corben, said the school's new principal is "on the very good side".

Students rave about her kind personality, as well her pets which she brings to school every day, Ms Philip's "class dog" Bazil and a cat called Puss.

Ms Phillips says teachers need to look at rural jobs "because they don't know what they are missing".

"To be a teacher in a little school like this is a really satisfying experience," she said.