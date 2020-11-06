Love it or loathe it? Has fruitcake passed its used by date in New Zealand?

Like many traditions, the fruitcake is finding itself being passed by in favour of more modern cakes - chocolate, banana, even salted caramel.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A non-scientific poll on Seven Sharp's Facebook page found 80 per cent of people preferred chocolate to fruitcake.

There are still some who love the taste, especially at Christmas time.

At Bluebells Cakery they are finding there are plenty of popular flavours, and fruitcake isn't one of them.

Except, however, around December 25, when Bluebells sells hundreds of fruitcakes a week, operations manager Rebecca Clifford said.