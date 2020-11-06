TODAY |

Love it or loathe it? Has fruitcake passed its used by date in New Zealand?

Source:  1 NEWS

Like many traditions, the fruitcake is finding itself being passed by in favour of more modern cakes - chocolate, banana, even salted caramel.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Reporter Mary-Jane Aggett got stuck into this story. Source: Seven Sharp

A non-scientific poll on Seven Sharp's Facebook page found 80 per cent of people preferred chocolate to fruitcake.

There are still some who love the taste, especially at Christmas time.

At Bluebells Cakery they are finding there are plenty of popular flavours, and fruitcake isn't one of them.

Except, however, around December 25, when Bluebells sells hundreds of fruitcakes a week, operations manager Rebecca Clifford said. 

So, how do you like your cake? 

New Zealand
Social Issues
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jacinda Ardern congratulates Joe Biden on US election victory
2
World leaders congratulate Biden and Harris after 'momentous victory'
3
Celebrities react to Joe Biden's victory in US presidential race
4
The Warehouse staff walk off the job unhappy with treatment
5
Donald Trump vows to not concede presidency, promising legal battle
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:46

Government accused of 'bull in a china shop' approach to pay equity

Auckland quarantine worker's positive Covid-19 test 'disappointing' but 'not surprising' - nurses org

Two men injured in Northland drive-by shooting
00:26

Covid-19 update: Auckland quarantine worker only new case, plus one historical