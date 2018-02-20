'I love what I do but I love this party more' – National deputy position open, Bennett to run under all five contenders

As the five contenders begin the tussle for National Party leadership, current deputy Paula Bennett's role is now also there for the taking.

Both the leader and deputy position will be decided next week, confirmed whip Jamie-Lee Ross.

National MPs will vote using a progressional voting method, with the lowest scoring contender dropping off each round until one person gets 29 votes or over.

This morning Ms Bennett told reporters "at this stage" she would work under all five contenders.

"I have a whole lot of respect for different reasons for all five. I see genuine strengths in what they can bring," she said.

Those vying for Bill English's spot are Judith Collins, Simon Bridges, Amy Adams, Mark Mitchell and Steven Joyce.

Mr English announced his resignation last week, which takes effect on February 27.

When asked her thoughts on Ms Collins looking at different options for deputy she said she was not concerned.

"I love what I do but I love this party more than anything when it comes to politics."