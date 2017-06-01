 

'Where is the love?' - Ariana Grande takes the stage with Black Eyed Peas

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

Watch Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert live this morning from 5.55am-9.30am on TVNZ 1. 

In this Sunday, June 4, 2017, handout photo provided by Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester, members of the crowd hold We Stand Together placards at the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester, north western England, Sunday, June 4, 2017. One Love Manchester is raising money for those affected by the bombing at the end of Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester on May 22, 2017. (Dave Hogan via AP)

Members of the crowd hold We Stand Together placards at the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester

Source: Associated Press

Ariana Grande took to the stage at her Manchester benefit concert this morning to pay tribute and raise funds for the families of the 22 victims of last month's suicide bombing and for those injured.

The US pop star walked onto the stage wearing a white long sleeved jumper with the words "One Love Manchester" printed on it in red, along with her dance crew wearing black hoodies.

She opened her set with song titled "Be Alright" which includes the lyrics "we're gonna be alright."

Grande joined the pop band Black Eyed Peas to sing to the excited crowd. 

Today's "One Love Manchester" concert, which is being held at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground, comes the day after attackers targeted the heart of London, killing seven people.

Eleanor Lunn, left, and Abbey Hawkes, both 19, from Sheffield, queue up to attend the to attend the One Love Manchester benefit concert Sunday June 4, 2017, for the victims of last month's Manchester Arena terror attack at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. The attack at Ariana Grande's concert last week killed over 20 people and injured dozens of others, many of them teenagers. The singer returned to Britain on Friday ahead of the concert to benefit victims and their families. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Eleanor Lunn, left, and Abbey Hawkes, both 19, from Sheffield, queue up to attend the to attend the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

Source: Associated Press

Authorities have said the attack started with a van plowing into pedestrians and then involved three men using large knives to attack people in bars and restaurants at a nearby market.

British singer Marcus Mumford held a moment of silence before opening the concert. 

"After recent events in Manchester, in London and around the rest of the world, can you please stand for a moments silence," Mumford said. 

The leader of the rock bank Mumford & Sons sang "Timshel" while strumming his guitar to the song which includes lyrics: "But you are not alone in this, and you are not alone in this, as brothers we will stand and we'll hold your hand. 

Take That, Robbie Williams, Miley Cyrus and Niall Horan have also taken to the stage. 

Robbie Williams changed the lyrics to his hit song, Strong, to "Manchester we're strong" which was sung by thousands of concert goers. 

Ariana Grande's manager Scooter Braun said overnight that the concert will go on as planned following yesterday's attack. He called the event a "statement that hatred and fear will never win."

"Today's One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose," Braun said in a statement. "We must not be afraid and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly."

Preparations are underway for the tribute concert to the victims of the Manchester bombing.
Source: BBC

A star-studded lineup including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry are scheduled to perform. The show will be broadcast across the globe and proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

The May 23 attack at Grande's Manchester concert killed 22 and wounded dozens more. The pop singer visited young fans injured in the attack at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on Friday.

Stacie Richardson and James Bend, both 19, say there were shaken after the May 23 attack at Manchester Arena. But that wasn't going to stop them from coming back to show support for both Grande and the 22 people killed in the attack.

Richardson says "Ariana is very brave to come back so soon."

The teenagers say that the car and knife rampage in London on yesterday did little to ease their worries.

Linda Tipping, 50, and Laura Mayren, 26, from Chorley in northwest England, say they were determined to enjoy themselves even as London was reeling.

Tipping says: "We can't let them stop us."

