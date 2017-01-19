'I love all animals' - Kiwi actor KJ Apa distances himself from disturbing dog footage

New Zealand actor KJ Apa has taken to social media to say he found footage of a dog being mistreated on the set of an upcoming movie "troubling".

TMZ published video of a German shepherd on the set of A Dog's Purpose being forced into fast-flowing water when it clearly does not want to go, as people stand around making comments.

An American Humane Association representative has been stood down after the disturbing footage emerged, as the AMA was reportedly on the set while the filming was taking place.

Apa has posted a statement to his social media accounts, saying he was saddened to watch the footage "from the set of a film I was honoured to act in, in 2015."

"The footage is still being investigated, from my experience, I only encountered cast and crew members who had unconditional love and respect for every single dog on set, and went to great lengths to assure their safety and wellbeing," he wrote.

"....I would NEVER attach myself to a project that didn't treat animals with the utmost care, and honestly, the possibility that an animal could've been hurt is troubling to me."

He added: "I have been assured that Hercules is happy and healthy."

They told TMZ: "We are placing the safety representative who was on the set on administrative leave immediately and are bringing in an independent third party to conduct an investigation into this matter".

Amblin Pictures and Universal Pictures also said they are investigating the matter.