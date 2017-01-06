'The Lourdes of the Pacific' draws thousands to bathe in 'miracle water' from Fiji river

Tens of thousands of people in Fiji are flocking to bathe in what's being called the Lourdes of the Pacific.

In a craze sweeping the nation, it's claimed miracle water from a Tailevu river can cure all kinds of ailments.

Two hours drive from Suva, in the village of Natadradave, the people start arriving in the early hours to load up their cars with the so-called miracle water, and to drink, bathe and be massaged in it.

Stories of the water's healing powers have spread through Fiji like wildfire.

"She had breast cancer. Actually she was told she was not going to be around for less than a year. But it's been over a year now," said one woman, referring to another using the water.

A man talked about another man standing beside him, saying "He was unconscious. The blood was coming out of his body. Now he's recovered. I think it's just a miracle."

I think it's all in the mind"

Rajeev Kumar, a visitor

Others are hedging their bets.

"I think it's all in the mind. It isn't doing any harm. If it works it's good. If it doesn't then we can live another day and try it again," said Rajeev Kumar, a visitor.

News of the miracle water emerged last February after the village claimed it cured them of conjunctivitis after Cyclone Winston.

So many people come there now that the village keeps a record.

In the last two months alone more than 62,000 people have flooded to Natadradave to use the water, hoping for a miracle.

Asked does the village get paid or do they get money from people, villager Saula Tabua said: "No, never. We don't want any money only because this is God's gift."

But there have been benefits. The Government has upgraded their road and built access and showers.

The village now has huge numbers of people to sell their agricultural produce to, and they also receive gifts of food from visitors.

In exchange, they man a checkpoint 24/7 to control traffic and help anyone who needs it.

"They are serving the people. All of the sickness, plenty kind of sickness come here," Mr Tabua said.