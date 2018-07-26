Louisa Wall says National’s medicinal cannabis bill ‘a kick in the guts’

Poultry giant Tegel has suspended its application to build the country's biggest chicken farm in Northland.
Tegel had applied for resource consents to raise nine million birds a year, partly in barns, 12 kilometres south of Dargaville, near the Northern Wairoa River. It wanted to build 32 poultry sheds on former dairy farm land at Arapohue.
In a memorandum, Tegel asked the Northland Regional Council and Kaipara District Council to suspend its application so it could respond to concerns outlined in their reports.
"The reports contained a constructive assessment of the application and in particular raise some issues that require further work.
"In order to respond to some of the constructive points raised, more time is required to obtain the information required to address those points and ensure the commissioners have the best available information."
The councils have accepted the suspension request.
In its original plans, sheds for the farm would be almost as long as a rugby field and 20 metres wide. They would be stocked with 1.3 million chickens at a time.
In its application, Tegel planned to incinerate the waste and make the farm self-sufficient in energy.
The Kaipara community opposes the farm, citing concerns around noise, smell, pollution and possible effects on property values in the small rural community.
Nearby Kāpehu marae also opposes the development, which would adjoin its urupa (cemetery).
A hearing scheduled for 8 August will also be postponed.
Deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek has called for a quick resolution to a bullying investigation into beleaguered backbench MP Emma Husar.
The western Sydney MP is on leave while a NSW Labor inquiry is completed into claims of workplace harassment, including using her staff for child-minding and to pick up dog faeces.
It's also alleged she took a Comcar limousine to visit her divorce lawyer.
Ms Plibersek said all parties involved in the investigation deserved natural justice and due process.
"We've got a duty of care, not just to Emma but also to staff who've made complaints," she told ABC radio on Thursday.
"It's in everybody's interest we get to the bottom of this quickly and thoroughly."
Ms Plibersek said she wasn't aware a senior staffer had been drafted into Ms Husar's office to address high turnover, as reported by News Corp.
"You wouldn't expect me to know the day-to-day workings of the staffing in my colleagues' offices," Ms Plibersek said.
Labor leader Bill Shorten has described Ms Husar as a good person going through a hard time.
Footage aired on the Seven Network reportedly showed one of Ms Husar's staffers walking her dog through Penrith and cleaning up after it, but Mr Shorten said the animal was a support dog for her autistic son.
"I suspect there's more to this whole situation," he said on Wednesday.
"Having said that, I do think that the people are entitled to respectful work places and respectful treatment. Clearly there are complaints and so there are protocols in place and there is an independent investigation."
The investigation has sparked a series of vile threats against the Lindsay MP, who has Polish ancestry.
She received an email from one man describing her as a "kurva" (a mistyped reference to "kurwa", the Polish slang for prostitute) and telling her he hoped she got "breast or ovarian cancer".
Threats were also made to her children.
Police presence at her office was boosted in 2016 when she was stalked and a death threat was made against her.
Senior government ministers have called for Mr Shorten to sack Ms Husar if the allegations against her are proven.