Loud explosions have been heard as a car burns in vegetation near residences in Whangaparāoa, Auckland this afternoon.

Footage of the fire sent to 1 NEWS shows thick black smoke rising from some bushes near houses on Karepiro Drive.

A number of explosions ring out as the fire burns.

Fire and Emergency NZ told 1 NEWS they received several calls of a car on fire in a field of gorse in Stanmore Bay.