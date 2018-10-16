 

Loud bangs heard at Christchurch house surrounded by armed police

Michael Cropp
Breakfast Reporter
1 NEWS
New Zealand
Michael Cropp
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

Several loud bangs have been heard at a house surrounded by armed police in Christchurch tonight. 

About 20 police officers have been outside the house on Gilberthorpes Rd, Hei Hei, for several hours. 

A witness says he heard a couple of bangs - possibly stun grenades - go off in the house around 6pm and several more around 8pm.

He says officers have put gas marks on and "look like they're about to storm the house".

The witness says officers are now on the property and have been using a loudspeaker to warn whoever is inside the house that they're going to come in.

The police have said officers had a "pre-planned search warrant".

They would not comment on whether that search warrant was related to the fatal shooting of Luke Riddell at Charing Cross on Saturday. 

Police cordon on Gilberthorpes Rd, Christchurch.
Police cordon on Gilberthorpes Rd, Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Michael Cropp
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
Topics
A 1.7 kilometre cycleway in Wellington that cost about $1.8 million to build, has been estimated to cost $10 million to fix.

Wellington city councillors today asked council officers how much it would cost to change the Island Bay cycleway to appease residents.

The plan, considered by many as a compromise between residents and council, was signed off in September 2017.

It was put on hold while the council applied for $24 million of Government funding for a wider cycleway between Island Bay and the city, that would include the controversial stretch.

Councillor Nicola Young, who has consistently opposed the cycleway, asked officers at a meeting today how much it would cost to fix the 1.7km of cycleway that already existed, and was told it could be $4 million more than the $6 million put aside.

However, the council would not know for sure until the project had gone out to tender.

The estimated price tag was a very expensive fix for something that cost less that $2 million to build, councillor Andy Foster said.

"It's a very expensive remediation to spend more than four times as much as what was spent in the first place. In my books, you're not building the same thing at all."

The fix included not just resealing the road, but a high quality transformation of the stretch of road, council officers said.

- By Radio New Zealand's Laura Dooney

The community is calling for a return to the pre-cycleway design that wouldn't see carparks removed. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Transport
Wellington
Topics
Topics
TODAY'S
Revealed: Man found guilty of historical rapes is the 'Beast of Blenheim'

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

The 71-year-old man on trial for raping three women and a girl nearly 50 years ago can be named as serial rapist Stewart Murray Wilson.

Wilson, who had name suppression for the duration of the trial, has been before the High Court in Auckland since last Monday defending a number of sex charges, including six charges of rape and three of indecency with a girl under 12.

He is infamously known as the "Beast of Blenheim" and was jailed for 21 years in March 1996 for violent sexual attacks on women and girls throughout a two and a half decade period.

His convictions include rape, bestiality, stupefying and ill-treatment of children.

In 2017, he was charged again in relation to the rapes of three women and a girl throughout the 1970s.

He pleaded not guilty and stood trial before Justice Lang and a jury of six men and six women last week.

This morning after 7 hours of deliberations the jury returned with mixed verdicts.

They found him guilty of raping a woman and a 9-year-old girl, and attempting to rape another woman, among other charges.

They found him not guilty by majority of the raping and indecently assaulting the fourth woman.

They could not agree on two other charges, indecent assault and threatening to kill, relating to this same woman.

On these charges, Justice Lang discharged Wilson.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing on 29 November.

By Anneke Smith

rnz.co.nz

Stewart Murray Wilson appearing in court. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

'We always want to be doing more' - anti-bullying group aided by $100,00 injection from Facebook

Kate Nicol-Williams
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Internet
Kate Nicol-Williams

A Central Otago-based anti-bullying organisation has been given $100,000 by Facebook to make their youth-driven programme national.

Sticks 'n' Stones' aim is to use the money to train 500 students from 40 schools around the country in 2019 to give support to others dealing with negative online behaviour and lead internet safety initiatives.

It's predicted the plan for Online Safety Advocates could help more than 15,000 young people in the first year of the programme.

"We'll be having regional activator workshops right across the country - Christchurch, West Coast, Wellington, Auckland, Hamilton, Invercargill, Nelson, right across the country so that young people have the opportunity to connect and then engage in the online training programme, create a collaborative community right across the country," founder Karla Sanders said.

A launch for the online safety programme was held in Wellington today, with high school students taking part in workshops to help shape what the programme will look like.

Wellington High School Year 12 student Liberty Mcintyre-Reet said it's hard to feel connected if you're being bullied online.

"It's kind of hard to walk into a classroom or say hi to people if you know behind their back it's not going right," she said.

She said it's more helpful and influential for support to come from peers than adults.

"It's been a bit of an eye-opener into how much of an impact we can have," she said.

St Patrick's College student Ryan Jennings said the internet changes rapidly, but guidance on how to keep safe online has been lacking.

He said the Sticks 'n' Stones launch event has helped him learn how to support others dealing with online bullying.

Netsafe research shows seven out of 10 teenagers experienced at least one type of unwanted communication online in the past year.

Facebook global safety director Antigone Davis said Facebook, which also owns social media platform Instagram, takes the responsibility to make sure their sites are safe places for users "very seriously" but said there's always more that can be done.

"We are constantly looking to make sure that we are diminishing online abuse.

"We are doing a lot, we are investing in our policies, we are investing heavily in our tools, investing in programmes like this but we always want to be doing more because we really want to safeguard all the really incredible, positive things that we seen online," Ms Davis said.

Ms Davis said Facebook accepts people may encounter negative behaviour and that's why the company wants to make sure people know how to report it and that its technology development and policies to deal with online abuse are the best possible.

She said Facebook is working with Harvard University's internet research centre on lesson plans schools can use to teach children about safe practices online.

Facebook have chipped in to help train students how to deal with online bullies. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Internet
Kate Nicol-Williams