'Loud and proud' singing Stop Go woman strikes a chord with capital's commuters

A self-declared "loud and proud" singing Stop Go sign operator is already Wellington's most popular road worker after her first week on the job.

Source: 1 NEWS

Twenty-one-year-old Tepua Tanielu from Porirua is doing her bit to make the infuriating experience of being stopped at road works just a little cheerier for commuters and pedestrians alike, Seven Sharp reported.

The tune she's bringing to the gig hasn't gone unnoticed by motorists.

"A lot of people are beeping out, waving out and stuff like that," Ms Tanielu said.

"We're out on the road at nine o'clock and a lot of people are grumpy 'cause they're on their way to work, and they're like 'oh I don't want to stop, come on get out of the way.'

"But when you're jamming and singing they're like 'oh wow', because a smile is contagious, and when they see you smiling they smile too. And it makes the day a whole lot easier to go through," she said.

"I just do me. And even if they didn't like it, I'd sing quieter, but I can't help it. Music's in my blood and I'm sure it's in everyone else's blood, I'm just one of the loud and proud ones and I just belt it out."

She has impressed not only motorist but her colleagues.

"Yeah nah, she's pretty good. She's got a lot of talent, yeah," another road worker said.

Despite the growing attention, Ms Tanielu is not planning on giving up the day job any time soon.