Lotto's missing $17 million winner comes forward at last

New Zealand's mystery missing millionaire has finally been found, almost a month after winning $17.1 million in a Lotto Powerball win.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It was taking so long for the person to come forward, Lotto was considering drastic measures to try and track them down - just in case they didn't realise they'd won.

The winning ticket was bought from The Market Store in Twizel, for a draw on December 28.

In a statement today, the anonymous winner says they needed some time to come to terms with the enormous win.

"Once I heard about the big win, I checked my ticket and couldn’t believe it when I saw I had all of the numbers," the person says.

"I had to re-check the ticket multiple times before I was convinced that I had won – and even then I kept going back and looking at the ticket to make sure I had got it right. I just couldn’t believe it – I’m still in shock."

The winner lives in the South Island with their family, and plans to use some of the money to help pay off close family members' mortgages - as well as an overseas holiday.

Some of the money will also be given to charity.

"This is going to change our lives – what an amazing way to start the year."

Lotto says it was considering a private investigator to track the winner down as time went on, before the winner contacted them directly.