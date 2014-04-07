Lotto's Instant Play a 'more harmful form of gambling' - Problem Gambling Foundation

A new way of winning thousands of dollars online is of "real concern", according to the Problem Gambling Foundation.

Lotto New Zealand sent emails to some online customers for a chance to be "among the first to play our new Instant Play games on MyLotto".

The games range in price from $0.50 to $5 and are available through the Lotto NZ App and online.

Users are able to try before playing and can win up to $100,000.

However a spokesperson for Problem Gambling Foundation says it's a "much more harmful form of gambling" that also appears to be targeting a younger demographic.

"The fact that they are 'instant' is certainly cause for concern as this type of continuous form of gambling is much more harmful than non-continuous forms of gambling," the spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

"As a general rule the shorter the gap between placing a bet and getting a result, the more problematic that form of gambling can become. That's why pokies are so addictive - you push a button and within seconds you get a result," she said.

"When you buy a Lotto ticket, you wait for a result - it's not instant so less harmful. This is a harmful form of gambling that is available online 24/7, that you can carry around in your pocket or have in your living room."

The games also have music and sound effects similar to a pokie machine experience, including the "near win" effect which encourages people to play more, the foundation spokesperson said.

"Lotto is targeting a completely different demographic as these games will appeal to young people and are being marketed as games - in fact, it's gambling and it could potentially be problematic for some people. It is vital that Lotto is vigilant in its host responsibility."

Lotto NZ states on its website that the games are the "online version of Instant Kiwi games" and players must confirm they are 18-years-old.