Lotto's $17.1 million Twizel winner still hasn't claimed the prize

The lucky person who won the $17.1 million Lotto ticket purchased in Twizel hasn't yet claimed their prize.

Lotto New Zealand representatives say every effort will be made to track them down if they don't come forward in the next few weeks, according to Stuff.

Purchased from The Market Store in the town's centre, it's the biggest Lotto win in the South Island this year.

There is a 12-month window to claim winnings, but with a win of this size Lotto officials told Stuff the organisation would make every effort to find the person before that time.

Lotto will provide tips and practical advice on how to handle the funds once the winner does come forward.

