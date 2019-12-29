TODAY |

Lotto's $17.1 million Twizel winner still hasn't claimed the prize

Source:  1 NEWS

The lucky person who won the $17.1 million Lotto ticket purchased in Twizel hasn't yet claimed their prize. 

It was purchased from the Market Store in the South Island town. Source: 1 NEWS

Lotto New Zealand representatives say every effort will be made to track them down if they don't come forward in the next few weeks, according to Stuff. 

Purchased from The Market Store in the town's centre, it's the biggest Lotto win in the South Island this year.

There is a 12-month window to claim winnings, but with a win of this size Lotto officials told Stuff the organisation would make every effort to find the person before that time.

Lotto will provide tips and practical advice on how to handle the funds once the winner does come forward.

The winning ticket was sold from Gulf Harbour Four Square in Whangaparaoa.

The fifth biggest Lotto win overall this year, it follows a $22 million win in Taranaki in January, two people in Auckland winning $19 million in October and an $18 million win in Whangaparaoa last month.

