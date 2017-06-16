 

Lotto winners have rubbish bags and forgetful memories to thank for $9 million win

For New Zealand’s newly-minted Powerball millionaires it’s not so much a 'rags to riches' story as it is 'rubbish bags to riches'.

Winning lotto ticket and the rubbish bag the led to it.

The $1.95 Auckland Council rubbish bag that resulted in a $9 million lotto win for one Pukekohe couple.

The Powerball jackpot was struck on Wednesday night by a Pukekohe couple who had no idea how lucrative it could be ensuring they responsibly disposed of their rubbish.

“I’d finished the shopping and put the bags in the car, when I remembered that I’d forgotten to buy rubbish bags,” the winner said.

“So I dashed back into the supermarket and went through the self-check terminal to quickly grab rubbish bags. Then I saw the sign that said ‘$8 million’, so I randomly added a ticket onto my shopping.

“Although I almost walked out without it. I grabbed the rubbish bags and started walking away and then remembered that the ticket would print out after my receipt, so I went back and grabbed it.

“I was laughing at myself for being so ditsy.”

That little bit of paper, almost forgotten twice, turned out to be worth $9 million.

The young couple, who wish to remain anonymous, were lying in bed on Wednesday night when they checked their ticket.

“I started circling the numbers and saw that we had all of them,” the winner said.

“Instantly I started shaking.”

“We looked at NZ Herald online and it said something like, ‘a couple are celebrating in Pukekohe tonight’, which is when we really thought, ‘well, it must be us then’.”

This is the sixth time the top Powerball jackpot has been struck this year.

