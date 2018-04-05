Lotto winner from Twizel wins more than $17 million on Powerball

It was a last minute Christmas gift for one Lotto player in Twizel last night, snapping up $17.1 million.
Lotto Powerball (file picture). Source: Lotto
The winning ticket, sold at The Market Store in Twizel, is made up of $17 million from Powerball First Division and $166,667 from Lotto First Division.
This win brings the total number of lucky Kiwis who became multi-millionaires overnight with Powerball First Division to 16 in 2019.
Five other Lotto players also won $166,667 with Lotto First Division in last night's draw. Check out the winning stores below:
- Pak N Save Silverdale
- MyLotto, Auckland
- Royal Oak Mall Lotto, Auckland
- Countdown Otorohanga
- Mosgiel New World
The full results of Lotto’s Triple Dip Christmas promotion are available on MyLotto.co.nz.