Lotto winner from Twizel wins more than $17 million on Powerball

Source:  1 NEWS

It was a last minute Christmas gift for one Lotto player in Twizel last night, snapping up $17.1 million.

Lotto Powerball (file picture). Source: Lotto

The winning ticket, sold at The Market Store in Twizel, is made up of $17 million from Powerball First Division and $166,667 from Lotto First Division.

This win brings the total number of lucky Kiwis who became multi-millionaires overnight with Powerball First Division to 16 in 2019.

Five other Lotto players also won $166,667 with Lotto First Division in last night's draw. Check out the winning stores below:

  • Pak N Save Silverdale
  • MyLotto, Auckland
  • Royal Oak Mall Lotto, Auckland
  • Countdown Otorohanga
  • Mosgiel New World

The full results of Lotto’s Triple Dip Christmas promotion are available on MyLotto.co.nz.

