Lotto winner from Twizel wins more than $17 million on Powerball

It was a last minute Christmas gift for one Lotto player in Twizel last night, snapping up $17.1 million.

Lotto Powerball (file picture). Source: Lotto

The winning ticket, sold at The Market Store in Twizel, is made up of $17 million from Powerball First Division and $166,667 from Lotto First Division.

This win brings the total number of lucky Kiwis who became multi-millionaires overnight with Powerball First Division to 16 in 2019.

Five other Lotto players also won $166,667 with Lotto First Division in last night's draw. Check out the winning stores below:

Pak N Save Silverdale

MyLotto, Auckland

Royal Oak Mall Lotto, Auckland

Countdown Otorohanga

Mosgiel New World