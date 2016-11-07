Lotto website glitch prevents punters checking tickets

Some Lotto players have been frustrated this morning after being unable to access their results from last night's draw due to technical issues on the Lotto website.

Source: Breakfast

A spokesperson for Lotto says due to a "technical issue" MyLotto players can't access their tickets online.

"We appreciate this is frustrating for players who want to find out the results from last night's Christmas promotion draw," GM Corporate Communications & Social Responsibility says in a statement.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and we appreciate our players' patience as we resolve the issue. Players should be able to check their online tickets later today."