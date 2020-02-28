Lotto ticket sales reach record levels as $50 million Powerball must go tonight

New Zealander's around the country are preparing for the largest Powerball jackpot in Lotto history.

The $50 million must win draw will be drawn tonight.

Lotto's Powerball jackpotted to the huge number, after no one scored the $42 million jackpot in Wednesday night's draw.

However, six people shared Lotto First Division, taking home $166,667 each.

Lotto NZ said ticket sales are reaching record highs, with 1.3 million tickets already sold before midday today. Ticket sales are expected to continue to rise to 2.5 million.

"There is an incredible buzz around the country as Lotto players from all over New Zealand get a ticket for the largest draw in Lotto history," said Marie Winfield of Lotto NZ.

If a single person wins the Powerball they'll enter Lotto's history books as the largest winner ever.

But if no single ticket wins Powerball First Division today, the prize pool rolls down to the next highest division with winners.

The highest amount of tickets sold was in July 2016 when 2.4 million tickets were purchased for the $40 million draw that had to be won.