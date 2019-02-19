Lotto seeking New Zealand's missing $17.1 million Powerball winner

Lotto New Zealand are hoping to hear from a missing millionaire who won $17.1 million in its December 28 draw.

A winning Powerball ticket on the Lotto NZ App. Source: Lotto NZ

The winning ticket was bought in The Market Store in Twizel.

“A lot of Kiwis have returned to work from today and are back to their normal routines, so we are really hoping our missing millionaire realises they have won big and claims their prize,” says Marie Winfield, Lotto NZ Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility.

“We encourage anyone who bought a ticket from the Market Store in Twizel for the draw on 28 December to check their tickets.

"This is a life-changing amount of money, and we have the champagne on ice ready to celebrate with our newest Powerball winner.”

Ms Winfield said Lotto NZ had already been contacted by two players today who each won $1 million with Lotto First Division.

One of the tickets was sold at Alexandra New World in Alexandra for the draw on January 4, and the other was sold at Onehunga Mall Superette in Auckland for the draw on December 18.

Anyone who purchased their ticket from The Market Store in Twizel is encouraged to write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through Lotto NZ App.