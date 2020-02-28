Lotto results: Ten people share $50m Powerball win

Ten people have won a share of last night's $50 million Powerball prize.

After delays releasing the results, Lotto this morning revealed that the enormous prize has been split between ten people who each won Second Division - no First Division winners took the prize.

The winning Powerball tickets were bought from:

Lincoln Heights Superette - Auckland

MyLotto (x5) - Auckland

MyLotto - Tauranga

Andrew Spence Pharmacy - Napier

Melody's New World - Palmerston North

Collingwood Foodcentre - Invercargill



Each of those winner will receive $5 million from the Powerball, $16,368 from Powerball Second Division, and a further $7631 from Second Division - making each winner's total prize $5,023,999.

Ten players also won a share of the Lotto First Division (non-Powerball) prize, and each will receive $100,000.

Those tickets were brought from:

Massey Amcal Pharmacy - Auckland

Countdown Manurewa - Auckland

MyLotto (x2) - Auckland

MyLotto - Tauranga

Paper Plus Taupo - Taupo

Smith Hare & Christison - Carterton

MyLotto - Nelson

MyLotto - Canterbury

Wyndham Four Square - Wyndham

Strike Four was also won last night by two players from Kerikeri and Auckland, who each win $300,000.

The winning numbers for last night's draw were 8, 23, 27, 21, 12, 22, bonus ball 16, and Powerball 1.

The MyLotto app and website will be under heavy load today and players are asked to be patient and check their ticket some time this afternoon.