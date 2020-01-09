TODAY |

Lotto results: Lucky Hamilton player $16.5 million richer with Powerball, First Division

One lucky person in Hamilton has walked away $16.5 million richer tonight after winning Powerball.

The MyLotto player's winnings are made of up $16 million Powerball and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Another player, from Tauranga, netted the other $500,000. Their winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Mt Maunganui. 

A total of $1 million was up for grabs in First Division. 

A third Lotto player, from Spring Creek, has netted $200,000 in Strike. Their winning ticket was sold at Spring Creek Four Square.

Tonight's numbers were 29, 19, 17, 26, 32 and 29. 

The bonus ball was 22.

Powerball was 2.

In the last draw on Wednesday, a Christchurch Lotto player wound up $1 million richer after taking home Lotto First Division.

That winning ticket was sold at Countdown Ferrymead in Christchurch.

Strike Four was also won on Wednesday by a player from Waikato who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can call Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to inquire about the best way to claim a prize.

