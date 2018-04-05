Lotto Powerball winner pockets massive $12 million jackpot

One lucky Lotto player is $12 million better off after winning tonight's Powerball draw.

Lotto Powerball (file picture). Source: Lotto

The sole winning ticket claimed $12,166,667.

The winning numbers are 12, 16, 23, 29, 31, 39 Bonus 25 Powerball 01.

The winning ticket was sold at Wanaka New World. The total prize is made up of $12 million from Powerball First Division and $166,667 from Lotto First Division.

This is the second time Powerball has been won this month, with a Hamilton man taking home a cool $9.3 million in early June.

Five other lucky players from around the country will also be celebrating after each winning $166,667.

Meanwhile, Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 on Wednesday, which means it will be a Strike Must Be Won draw.