Lotto Powerball winner pockets massive $12 million jackpot

Source:
One lucky Lotto player is $12 million better off after winning tonight's Powerball draw.
Lotto Powerball (file picture).
Source: Lotto
The sole winning ticket claimed $12,166,667.
The winning numbers are 12, 16, 23, 29, 31, 39 Bonus 25 Powerball 01.
The winning ticket was sold at Wanaka New World. The total prize is made up of $12 million from Powerball First Division and $166,667 from Lotto First Division.
This is the second time Powerball has been won this month, with a Hamilton man taking home a cool $9.3 million in early June.
Five other lucky players from around the country will also be celebrating after each winning $166,667.
Meanwhile, Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 on Wednesday, which means it will be a Strike Must Be Won draw.
In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with winners.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news