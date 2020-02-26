Lotto Powerball rises to $50 million after no one strikes the $42 million jackpot

Lotto Powerball has jackpotted to $50 million, after no one struck the $42 million jackpot in tonight's draw.

The winning numbers in tonight's draw are: 02, 03, 08, 21, 30, 33 Bonus ball: 13 Powerball: 06.

However, six people shared Lotto First Division, taking home $166,667 each.

Demand was high for tonight's draw, with lines out the door at New Zealand's luckiest Lotto shop in Hastings.

Because Powerball was not struck tonight Lotto says it's rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be a record-breaking $50 million, and must be won.

“The jackpot has reached a jaw-dropping $50 million and must be won this Saturday. If a single player is lucky enough to win Powerball, they’ll enter Lotto NZ’s history books as the largest prize winner ever!” says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.