Lotto Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no one hits $34 million prize

The Lotto Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no one hit the massive $34 million prize in tonight's draw.
After many weeks of not being struck, the prize will now rise close to $40 million for the next draw on Saturday night.
The winning numbers in tonight's draw are 22, 20, 5, 9, 19, 24, bonus ball 6, Powerball 4.
Six players won Lotto's First Division, each pocketing $166,667.
The largest ever Powerball prize of $44.1 million was won by a young couple from the Hibiscus Coast in November 2016, with more recent high jackpots being shared by multiple winners.