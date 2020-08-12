Lotto Powerball hits must-win $50 million jackpot after no one strikes $43m prize

The Lotto Powerball will continue to grow after no one struck the $43 million jackpot in tonight's draw.

Lotto Powerball players could be in for a massive $43 million in tonight's draw. Source: 1 NEWS

Tonight's winning numbers are 16, 10, 25, 32, 29, 34 bonus ball 40, Powerball 4.

One lucky punter won Lotto First Division, taking home a cool $1 million.

Powerball will now roll over to a must win $50 million for the next draw.