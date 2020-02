Lotto’s massive Powerball jackpot will continue to climb after no one struck it lucky in tonight’s $35 million draw.

The numbers in tonight’s draw are: 8, 15, 22, 36, 39, 40 Bonus ball: 31 Powerball: 10.

However, two lucky punters each won $500,000 in Lotto's division 1 and two people also won Strike sharing the prize with $200,000 each.