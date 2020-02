Lotto's Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no one struck the $25 million prize in tonight's draw.

Source: 1 NEWS

The winning numbers were 02, 11, 20, 21, 25, 32 bonus ball 07 and Powerball 03.

There were no winners of the $1 million Lotto division one prize, but 12 people won just over $25,000 each in division two.