Lotto Powerball hits must-win $50 million jackpot after no one strikes $43m prize

The Lotto Powerball will continue to grow after no one struck the $43 million jackpot in tonight's draw.
Lotto Powerball players could be in for a massive $43 million in tonight's draw. Source: 1 NEWS
Tonight's winning numbers are 16, 10, 25, 32, 29, 34 bonus ball 40, Powerball 4.
One lucky punter won Lotto First Division, taking home a cool $1 million.
Powerball will now roll over to a must win $50 million for the next draw.
The largest ever Powerball prize of $44.1 million was won by a young couple from the Hibiscus Coast in November 2016, with more recent high jackpots being shared by multiple winners.