Lotto player from Matamata $8.2 million richer after winning Powerball First Division draw

A lucky Lotto player from Matamata in the Waikato is $8.2 million richer after winning tonight’s Powerball First Division draw.

One player is $5.5 million richer. Source: 1 NEWS

The winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Matamata and is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

The winner is looking forward to setting up his family and making lots of memories with them in the future, Lotto said in a statement.

Three other Lotto players around the country will also be celebrating after winning $250,000 each with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Wainoni Pak N Save in Christchurch, Milton Supervalue in Milton and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Strike Four was also won tonight by two players from Auckland, who each took home $300,000. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Mayfair Superette in Auckland and on MyLotto to an Auckland player.