Lotto player from Matamata $8.2 million richer after winning Powerball First Division draw

A lucky Lotto player from Matamata in the Waikato is $8.2 million richer after winning tonight’s Powerball First Division draw.
The winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Matamata and is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.
The winner is looking forward to setting up his family and making lots of memories with them in the future, Lotto said in a statement.
Three other Lotto players around the country will also be celebrating after winning $250,000 each with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Wainoni Pak N Save in Christchurch, Milton Supervalue in Milton and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
Strike Four was also won tonight by two players from Auckland, who each took home $300,000. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Mayfair Superette in Auckland and on MyLotto to an Auckland player.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online or through the Lotto NZ App.