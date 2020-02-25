Lotto hits momentous 2000th draw with tonight's $4 million Powerball

Lotto is preparing to mark a major milestone, with its 2000th draw to take place tonight.

Source: Seven Sharp

It's been 33 years in the making since Lotto first begun, but with tonight's $4 million up for grabs in Powerball, it marks a special moment for the company.

Spokesperson Marie Winfield says Lotto is delighted to have reached such a large number of winners, especially with the ticket sales also helping support charities who need funding "now more than ever".

"We’re so proud to reach this exciting milestone of 2000 draws – Lotto bring joy to so many lives and we are looking forward to meeting making many more millionaires into the future," she told 1 NEWS.

Ticket holders who purchase their weekly lotto numbers from Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy might just be the luckiest in the country, as almost 50 big wins over Lotto's history have come from the Hastings store.

Yet it's the the West Coast that's regarded as the luckiest region, having won over $104 million through Lotto in the past three decades.