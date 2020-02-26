Is Lotto a gateway to more harmful gambling? Public health official calls for restrictions

It's all over our televisions, it's sold in public spaces and it's often a family tradition Kiwis grow up with. Lotto.

With the jackpot for tonight's draw at $42 million, there are adverts everywhere you look selling the life-changing prize.

But it's raised the question: Is Lotto a gateway to more harmful gambling?

Hāpai Te Hauora Māori public health chief executive Selah Hart told TVNZ1's Breakfast today Lotto is a form of gambling that has been normalised in New Zealand.

She recalled growing up checking her grandfather's Lotto ticket at his feet on Saturday evenings, but now the draw is twice a week and has moved online.

Ms Hart is calling for updated restrictions to the Gambling Act and raised questions about where the billions of dollars Kiwis invest is going.

Nearly $1.8 billion is spend on Lotto every year - that's roughly $2200 a minute, 24 hours a day.

"It's normalised, it's part of Kiwi culture," Ms Hart said.

"The accessibility of this product, I believe, has crept and crept and crept and I'm really concerned about, is this a gateway to other harmful forms of gambling for our communities?

"What I am worried about is that we are normalisng it to our children, so in every supermarket isle, in every dairy, at every sort of shop you can stop at you can purchase Lotto and I think what that talks to is it's enabling yet another commodity to be a part of normal society."

Ms Hart said she wasn't saying people who can gamble responsibly shouldn't, but added it was important to protect future generations.

"What are we doing to ensure that we are creating safe environments for our future generations?

"I think we need to raise the profile around how much actually goes back to our communities, and it is less than 50 per cent of the income generated from Lotto, and whilst that is a very substantial amount of money, where's the other 60 per cent or more than 50-something going?"

Ms Hart also said the Gambling Act 2003 was "pretty stagnant".

"We're 17 years since its inception, so what are we doing to ensure that we are changing with the times? The environment, our society has changed over those 17 years."

She said while there has been refreshments to the bill, online gaming was so prolific now.

Breakfast host John Campbell asked if she thought the act was not fit for purpose and "a bit tired and creaky".

"I believe so," Ms Hart said. "I think we need to actually be looking at putting some reform around what does the act actually mean for us right here, right now."

Ms Hart said for gambling like pokie machines, it meant people weren't able to pay rent or feed their families.

She also said that often the majority were in low socio-economic areas, as were liquor stores and the sale of tobacco.

"We're talking about all of the issues that are then supporting the continuation of addiction.