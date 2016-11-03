Lotto forced to issue $100k in refunds after glitch hits Bullseye game

Source:NZN
Kiwi lottery players have received $100,000 in refunds after a computer glitch made it unfairly hard for them to hit the bullseye.
The issue affected some online entrants in lottery game Bullseye, which offers a share in more than $250,000 in cash and prizes.
Entrants play by choosing a six-digit number between 000000 to 999999.
A winning six-digit number is then drawn and the closer a player's chosen number is to the winning number, the greater their prize.
However, tickets purchased through MyLotto from April to July only allowed for a six-digit entry numbers to include numbers ranging from 0 to 8.
The entries did not include the number 9 because of a software issue.
Lotto NZ chief executive Wayne Pickup apologised and said $100,000 in total was returned to affected players today.
"We take this very seriously and we want to make it right with our players," he said.
