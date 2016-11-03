 

Lotto forced to issue $100k in refunds after glitch hits Bullseye game

Kiwi lottery players have received $100,000 in refunds after a computer glitch made it unfairly hard for them to hit the bullseye.

The odds are against you winning, but if you do, how quickly will you get the money? Lotto explains.

Source: 1 NEWS

The issue affected some online entrants in lottery game Bullseye, which offers a share in more than $250,000 in cash and prizes.

Entrants play by choosing a six-digit number between 000000 to 999999.

A winning six-digit number is then drawn and the closer a player's chosen number is to the winning number, the greater their prize.

However, tickets purchased through MyLotto from April to July only allowed for a six-digit entry numbers to include numbers ranging from 0 to 8.

The entries did not include the number 9 because of a software issue.

Lotto NZ chief executive Wayne Pickup apologised and said $100,000 in total was returned to affected players today.

"We take this very seriously and we want to make it right with our players," he said.

