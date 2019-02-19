Lotto draw to take place off-air for first time due to SkyCity convention centre fire

Tonight's Lotto draw will be conducted off-air due to the fire at SkyCity's International Convention Centre, which is still burning near Lotto's TVNZ studio.

According to Lotto NZ, the draw will be conducted off-air under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

The official results will be available online at mylotto.co.nz from 9pm as usual.

A Lotto spokesperson confirmed it's the first time a draw has not taken place live on air in New Zealand Lotto history.

What happens in an off-air draw?

As per Lotto NZ’s draw processes, the winning Lotto, Powerball and Strike numbers for draw number 1901 will be drawn by a Random Number Generator (RNG). RNGs are currently used to draw the winning numbers for our daily games, Keno and Bullseye.

As with all Lotto NZ’s draws, draw number 1901 will be conducted under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

Where will this Random Number Generator draw take place?

The RNG draw (draw number 1901) will take place at Lotto NZ’s office in Newmarket, Auckland, under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

What time will the Random Number Generator draw happen?