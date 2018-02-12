 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Lots of love!' - Supporters turn out for woman accused of helping ill 77-year-old commit suicide

share
Emily Cooper

Emily Cooper 

1 NEWS Reporter

The trial for a woman accused of helping her friend to commit suicide is getting underway in the High Court in Wellington.

Susan Austen is accused of helping a 77-year-old woman, who was suffering from health issues, commit suicide.
Source: 1 NEWS

Susan Austen is accused of assisting suicide and importing a class-C drug, a Pentobarbital sold as Nembutal, into New Zealand.

The drug can cause death in high doses and has been used to carry out executions of criminals in the US.

Annemarie Niesje Treadwell, 77, died last year after suffering from crippling arthritis and memory loss.

Supporters stand outside the Wellington High Court.

Supporters stand outside the Wellington High Court.

Source: 1 NEWS

About 50 supporters gathered outside the High Court this morning holding placards and wearing hearts with "Suzy" written on them.

Her supporters cheered as the 65-year-old arrived at court this morning, with her son and other family members.

The trial comes as an IPCA investigation is still underway, after police set up a check point in Lower Hutt in October 2016 to try and identify people attending a pro-euthanasia group meeting.  

The jury in the trial, which is set down for around two weeks, are being impaneled this morning.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in jail.

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity

Related

Health

Emily Cooper

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:18
1
Police have not yet identified the body.

Body found on beach near Christchurch

2

'I won't sue her for a lot because that would seem like I'm bullying': Sir Bob Jones explains why he's suing woman who wants him stripped of knighthood

3
The deck of a cruise ship

Russian woman charged over violent cruise ship brawl during argument over toilet queue in Sydney

4
Supporters stand outside the Wellington High Court.

'Lots of love!' - Supporters turn out for woman accused of helping ill 77-year-old commit suicide

01:34
5
The star admits that she 'really misses' playing Samantha Jones.

Sex and the City co-stars at war: 'Let me make this VERY clear. You are not my family. You are not my friend'

Supporters stand outside the Wellington High Court.

'Lots of love!' - Supporters turn out for woman accused of helping ill 77-year-old commit suicide

Fifty euthanasia supporters gathered outside the High Court this morning.


00:39
The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

Watch: 'He's made a terrible mistake' – Warren Gatland rages over pivotal 'try or no try' call against England

Wales coach was furious that this try was disallowed in his side's 12-6 loss to England.

01:37
Renee Wright has the latest forecast for TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Batten down the hatches NZ! Heavy rain is headed your way

The MetService warns heavy rain is forecast for much of the North Island and the top of the Sth Island.

00:15
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Watch: Delirium as the Blues' George Moala breaks Hurricanes hearts with last-gasp try to claim Brisbane Tens

The Hurricanes seemed to total control, until two tries in the final three minutes flipped the match on its head.

02:28
The Australian Foreign Minister said the conversation flowed effortlessly with the NZ Prime Minister last night at Winton Peters' house.

'Families don't always agree' - Julie Bishop says last year's war of words with NZ Labour a thing of the past

The Australian Foreign Minister said she has "moved on" from any pre-election trust issues with the NZ Labour Party.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 