'Lots of aroha' — Ardern joins world leaders in St Patrick's Day message, with te reo flair

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has appeared alongside a number of world leaders in a video celebrating St Patrick’s Day.

“Kia ora. Here in Aotearoa New Zealand we’re wishing everyone of Irish heritage a very warm St Patrick’s Day,” Ardern said in the clip.

“Sending lots of aroha to you from us.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among those who joined in with their own messages.

Ardern took a markedly casual approach to her video compared to the others, seemingly filming her section of the clip herself on a phone she held in a portrait orientation.

The Irish Foreign Ministry said the clip was a reminder of the Irish saying “ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine”, or “we live in each other's shadows”.

“It speaks to the interdependence of our world. Thank you to friends around the [globe] for these special St Patrick’s Day greetings.”

