'A lot of people want to do their bit' - survey finds nearly half of Kiwis want alternatives to plastic bags

Nearly 50 per cent of Kiwis are saying they want alternatives to plastic shopping bags, but New Zealand's still falling behind moves being made by other countries. 

A Canstar Blue survey of 2,500 New Zealanders suggests for some Kiwis the environment is more important than plastic when it comes to shopping.

The survey found 44 per cent of people believe shops should offer paper bags and 28 per cent believe shops should charge a levy on plastic bags to reduce the impact on the environment.

The debate surrounding plastic bag use in New Zealand is not new, but continues to stir "passionate reaction", spokesperson Enna Quantrill says.

"It has been estimated that we manage to use in excess of 1.6 billion non-biodegradable plastic bags every year.

How would you feel about paying 15 cents a bag? The Breakfast club pick apart the debate.
Source: Breakfast

"With a population of roughly 4.5 million people that works out at around 35 for every man woman and child in the country. These bags are then either dumped on the streets, taken to land fill or head out to our oceans where they cause irreparable damage to our marine life."

It's an environmental issue that's been identified worldwide but it appears New Zealand is behind the ball when it comes to tackling it front on.

Several countries including Ireland, Denmark, Wales, Scotland and England have taken measures to attach levies and tax to plastic bags which has resulted in a 66 to over 90 per cent reduction in use of plastic bags in those places.

Just this week Western Australia's local councils banned plastic bags.

Action in New Zealand

Although there's been resistance to banning plastic shopping bags a 1 NEWS poll last year found a majority of viewers were willing to pay up to 15 cents per plastic bag at the till.

A 1 NEWS poll has found the majority of Kiwis are willing to pay up to 15 cents for a plastic bag at the till.
Source: 1 NEWS

In 2015 an initiative launched saw a number of soft plastic packaging recycle bins placed outside supermarkets and stores in major centres across the country, resulting in over five tonnes of plastic being collected each week.

Pak'n Save stores have charged for plastic bags since 2009 and offer free left over cardboard boxes as an easy replacement.

"It is obviously a delicate balance between trying to satisfy the needs of consumers and protecting the environment we live in, but as awareness grows, the gap between the two is narrowing and our results show that there are a lot of people who 'want to do their bit'," said Ms Quantrill.

