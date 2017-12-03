 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Lost valuable mementos and work' - Classroom fire at West Auckland primary school being treated as suspicious

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed a classroom at Auckland's Green Bay Primary School, displacing 60 children from their learning environment.   

Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School in West Auckland around 4.30am today.
Source: 1 NEWS

A fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS crews were called to the school in West Auckland around 4.30am. 

No one was around when they arrived at the scene and confirmed no one was injured. 

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Evan Taylor told 1 NEWS fire crews found the "outside of this building on fire, spreading internally" when they arrived at the scene. 

Inside classroom that has been destroyed by fire.

Source: New Zealand Police

"At this point in time I would consider it as suspicious because it appears though it might of started from the outside and moved inside," Mr Taylor said. 

Detective Sergeant Kelly Farrant of Waitemata Police said "valuable mementos and work" have been lost in the blaze. 

Classroom fire.

Source: New Zealand Police

"The classroom is only a little over a year old, and it's disappointing for the school and the children to end the year on a low note.

"We encourage anyone who may know something about the fire to get in touch with us, we just want to understand what happened."

Police have released a series of images and are asking for anyone who may recognise the scooters to contact police.

Scooter 2.

Source: New Zealand Police

Scooter

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are also appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious around 9pm yesterday to contact their local Police station or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
Blundell and partner Trent Boult waded through the nervous 90s for 10 overs with the final wicket before finally reaching the milestone.

LIVE: Windies openers steady as Black Caps secure giant first innings lead

00:50
2
After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

Watch: The moment Ben Stokes is bowled out for just two runs by elated Otago spinner in Canterbury debut

3
Queensland Reds Brad Thorn

New Reds coach Brad Thorn tells Quade Cooper he's 'not part' of club's future - report

4

'Extraordinary comments for a justice minister to make' - National slams Andrew Little on prisoner level stance

5

Police concerned for missing 20-year-old Canterbury woman

00:50
After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

Watch: The moment Ben Stokes is bowled out for just two runs by elated Otago spinner in Canterbury debut

After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

02:27
The Minister Regional Economic Development Minister told TVNZ's Q+A programme he will take the proposal to cabinet.

Watch: 'There will be no more sitting on the couch' – Shane Jones goes full throttle on work-for-the-dole scheme

The Regional Economic Development Minister says there will be four projects announced before Christmas.

00:25
Blundell and partner Trent Boult waded through the nervous 90s for 10 overs with the final wicket before finally reaching the milestone.

LIVE: Windies openers steady as Black Caps secure giant first innings lead

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of day three of the Test match between NZ and West Indies in Wellington.

00:44
Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School in West Auckland around 4.30am today.

'Lost valuable mementos and work' - Classroom fire at West Auckland primary school being treated as suspicious

Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School around 4.30am today.


00:28
The English actress spoke to US talk show host Stephen Colbert about coming to New Zealand for the first time at the age of 17.

Watch: 'Isn't it just the most incredible place' – Kate Winslet, Stephen Colbert gush over New Zealand

Winslet fell in love with NZ while filming Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 