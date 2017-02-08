 

'The loss of this church is a tragedy for the community' - devastating Rotorua church fire treated as suspicious

Police say they are treating a major fire at a Rotorua church yesterday as suspicious.

It's believed the fire is at St John's Church.
Source: Facebook/Magenta Roimata Mudgway

Twelve fire trucks battled the blaze at St John's Presbyterian Church that left the building gutted.

No-one was injured and no neighbouring buildings were damaged. 

"The loss of this church is a tragedy for the community. It has been here for many years and done a lot of good for the community," said Detective Sergeant Garry Hawkins.

"We want to hear from anyone who may have seen a person or people near the church before the fire or running away from it soon after."

A witness has told 1 NEWS that she saw two males lighting bits of paper at the back of the church.

Mr Hawkins said due to the damage it was likely what remains of the church would be demolished.

"This church to me is a second home, we were brought up in this church," Puna told 1 NEWS.

"It's just heartbreaking man."

A tearful Alan Johnson said he was shocked by the damage.

"I got married in the old church, was part of the development programme for the new relocation," he said.

A resident first noticed the fire around 5.45pm. A security officer raised the alarm and tried to put out the fire.

By the time he got to the fire hose, however, it was too big for him to tackle.

The blaze broke out early evening at St John's Presbyterian Church.
Source: 1 NEWS


