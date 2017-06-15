Lorde's new 'Melodrama' album leaked 24 hours before highly-anticipated release

Lorde's highly anticipated album has leaked online, despite the Kiwi star's efforts to drip feed fans her new music.

The album release is scheduled for 2am tomorrow, but streaming sites are announcing an early release of Melodrama.

Lorde had only just released another song from her album, named 'Sober', on June 10.

Universal Music and Lorde have both not commented on the leak.

Lorde announced the Melodrama World Tour last week, with six scheduled shows in New Zealand.