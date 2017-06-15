 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Lorde's new 'Melodrama' album leaked 24 hours before highly-anticipated release

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Lorde's highly anticipated album has leaked online, despite the Kiwi star's efforts to drip feed fans her new music. 

Some lucky music fans in Auckland became the first to hear the pop star's highly-anticipated second album Melodrama.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Kiwi singer-songwriter made her second appearance on popular American show Saturday Night Live.
Source: 1 NEWS

The album release is scheduled for 2am tomorrow, but streaming sites are announcing an early release of Melodrama. 

Lorde had only just released another song from her album, named 'Sober', on June 10. 

Universal Music and Lorde have both not commented on the leak.

The Kiwi superstar said goodbye to her teenage years with one very memorable party in New York.
Source: Breakfast

Lorde announced the Melodrama World Tour last week, with six scheduled shows in New Zealand. 

"This show is my strongest yet and I can't bloody wait to dance with you," she wrote on Facebook. 

She's also released a new song called Sober as she gears up for a world tour that begins in Manchester in September.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Music

00:34
Some lucky music fans in Auckland became the first to hear the pop star's highly-anticipated second album Melodrama.

'Love it, it was amazing' – Lorde's new album gets rave reviews from Kiwi fans
01:33
Lucky fans will be the first in the world to hear the Kiwi singer's second album Melodrama.

Watch: Lorde fans abuzz ahead of special Auckland listening party

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:00
1
The video shows another woman telling her to keep the door closed for her children.

Video: 'You're not going to be able to breathe' – London fire victim live streams attempt to save residents trapped in 23rd floor inferno

01:11
2
Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson says it's not yet confirmed the body is that of Kim Richmond who's been missing nearly a year.

Renewed lake search leads to missing mum Kim Richmond's car and a body inside

00:35
3
All Blacks coach Hansen believes Gatland is calling for more reinforcements from the UK to cover his growing Lions injury list.

Watch: 'He didn't pick enough of them I suggest' - Steve Hansen cracks a funny about Warren Gatland not selecting enough Kiwi players

4

Two kittens thrown out of car onto Auckland motorway in 'despicable act' - do you know who did it?

00:13
5
All Blacks legend Mealamu was at today's All Blacks training session to catch up with his old team-mates.

'Your jersey and shorts are in there' - Jerome Kaino offers Keven Mealamu his boots for All Blacks training

Two kittens thrown out of car onto Auckland motorway in 'despicable act' - do you know who did it?

One kitten is dead and the SPCA want to find out who did this.


01:00
The video shows another woman telling her to keep the door closed for her children.

Video: 'You're not going to be able to breathe' – London fire victim live streams attempt to save residents trapped in 23rd floor inferno

Rania Ibrham began live streaming on Facebook as the fire raged yesterday. She is still missing.

00:40
Ngai Te Rangi has set out this morning to block a container shipping lane in Tauranga Harbour.

Watch: Treaty settlement protesters set out to block Tauranga shipping lane

Ngai Te Rangi has taken issue with an upcoming settlement.


05:54
London is in shock after the horrifying blaze at a west London apartment block.

'I don't see how they could have got out' - death toll in Grenfell Tower blaze expected to rise

London is in shock after the horrifying blaze at a west London apartment block.

03:01
Privacy lawyer Kathryn Dalziel discusses a move by an Auckland school to warn parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.

Should parents be banned from posting photos of other children on social media?

An Auckland school has asked parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ