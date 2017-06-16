Lorde's 'a breath of fresh air with the power of a hurricane' - Melodrama scores high among critics

Kiwi popstar Lorde's highly anticipated sophomore album has been available since Friday and is already scoring high among critics and fans.

The website Metacritic, which aggregates reviews of media including music, television and film from leading critics and the public has given Melodrama an 89/100 from critic reviews.

Most reviews of Melodrama, which was four years in the making, have shown high praise for the Grammy award winner.

"It's a rudely excellent album, introspective without ever being indulgent, OTT in all the right ways, honest and brave," wrote New Musical Express.

The Telegraph described Lorde as "a breath of fresh air with the power of a hurricane".

Many reviewers admired her ability to not let her music and lyrics fall into the standard pop framework.

Reactions from fans online has also been glowing, with many anticipating it will attract Grammy attention, as her debut album Pure Heroine did in 2014.