Lorde's Auckland Melodrama World Tour gigs sell out in four minutes

Fans had to be quick this lunch time as tickets to see Lorde perform in Auckland sold out in under five minutes.

The New Zealand born pop star has three scheduled dates at the Powerstation in Auckland this November as part of her Melodrama World Tour.

Tickets for her Auckland dates sold out within minutes of being posted online at midday on Ticketmaster.

Lucky members of her online fan club had the chance to snap up early bird tickets last week.

Those left out of the rush for tickets will have to be content listening to her new album at home, or wait for her to return home to play again.

Tickets for her Wellington gig have sold out as well.