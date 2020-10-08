TODAY |

Lorde teases new music as she encourages Kiwis to get out and vote

Pop icon Lorde has teased the release of new music next year as she encourages New Zealanders to get out and vote.

Posting a story on her Instagram, musician Ella Yelich O'Connor, widely known as Lorde, posted a call to action to her 6.5 million followers.

We know we live in a special place," she wrote.

"And adding all of our voices to the conversation, speaking up for communities or organisations that mean something to us - that's what helps keep it that way."

She encouraged people to read about the two referendums taking place this year - the End of Life Choice bill and the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill.

She also seemed to tease the release of some new music next year.

"Do it for our beautiful country and for me.

"And next year I'll give you something in return."

More information on how to enrol and vote is available at vote.nz.

