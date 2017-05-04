Lorde releases highly anticipated new album tracklist with string of new songs

 

Kiwi songstress Lorde has released the track list for the highly anticipated new album, Melodrama. 

She tweeted today, "MELODRAMA tracklist // out JUNE 16". 

Lorde played her latest new song to Coachella attendees in California in April called Homemade Dynamite.

Ella Yelich-O'Connor, otherwise known as Lorde, gives an insight into the life that she lives.
Source: Seven Sharp

Other singles so far have included Green Light and Liability, and she also played a new song called 'Sober' during a sold-out small-scale show in California.

Other songs on the album include The Louvre, Hard Feelings/Loveless, Sober II (Melodrama), Writer in the Dark, Supercut, Liabilty (Reprise) and Perfect Places.

