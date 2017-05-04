Lorde nabs spot on top UK live music show as part of first all-female line-up in 25 years

New Zealand singing sensation Lorde is set to appear on the popular British live music show Later... with Jools Holland.

The 20-year-old is promoting the upcoming release of her new album, Melodrama, which comes out on June 16.

She'll be performing on the BBC show alongside another New Zealand artist, Aldous Harding.

It's the first time in 25 years and 50 seasons of Jools Holland that will feature an all-female line-up.

Lorde performed her hit debut track Royals on the same show in 2013.

Harding is an up and coming artist who's becoming popular offshore, and was recently profiled in the New York Times, named as an artist "You Need to Know" by Rolling Stone and had her second album favourably reviewed by the Guardian.