Lorde, Beauden Barrett and Parris Goebel among Asia's most influential young game changers

Kiwi popstar Lorde, All Black Beauden Barrett, and star choreographer Parris Goebel are among the eight Kiwis who have been labelled as this year's top influencers under 30.

As Forbes released their 2017 list of 30 under 30 in Asia, eight prominent Kiwis were named among 300 of "Asia's brightest young entrepreneurs, innovators and game changers".

Lorde was named as one of the youngest on the list being on 20-years-old.

Forbes said she is "certainly one to watch this year," with the upcoming release of her second album Melodrama in June.

Back in 2013 when Lorde debuted her first single Royals she topped the Billboard Hot 100 for several weeks making her the youngest solo artist to achieve the feat in the US since 1987, said Forbes.

All Black, and 2016 World Rugby Player of the Year, Beauden Barrett made it onto the list of celebrities.

"By most accounts from rugby fans, this is the year of Beauden Barrett," Forbes wrote.

In the Arts category Forbes said Kiwi dance sensation, Parris Goebel has "taken the global dance world by storm over the past four years".

Having worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Janet Jackson and Jennifer Lopez, Goebel is described as a "world hip-hop champion".

Other notable Kiwis making the list include, creator of smart glasses Vue, Jason Gui, Crimson Education co-founders, 22-year-olds, Jamie Beaton and Sharndre Kushor.