 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Lorde, Beauden Barrett and Parris Goebel among Asia's most influential young game changers

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi popstar Lorde, All Black Beauden Barrett, and star choreographer Parris Goebel are among the eight Kiwis who have been labelled as this year's top influencers under 30.

As Forbes released their 2017 list of 30 under 30 in Asia, eight prominent Kiwis were named among 300 of "Asia's brightest young entrepreneurs, innovators and game changers".

Lorde was named as one of the youngest on the list being on 20-years-old. 

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.
Source: Seven Sharp

Forbes said she is "certainly one to watch this year," with the upcoming release of her second album Melodrama in June. 

The multi-day concert has an all-star line-up of performers and among them this year was the girl from Devonport.
Source: 1 NEWS

Back in 2013 when Lorde debuted her first single Royals she topped the Billboard Hot 100 for several weeks making her the youngest solo artist to achieve the feat in the US since 1987, said Forbes.

All Black, and 2016 World Rugby Player of the Year, Beauden Barrett made it onto the list of celebrities.

1 NEWS sports reporter John McKenzie didn’t have the best start to a one-on-one interview with the Hurricanes’ star first-five.
Source: 1 NEWS

"By most accounts from rugby fans, this is the year of Beauden Barrett," Forbes wrote.

In the Arts category Forbes said Kiwi dance sensation, Parris Goebel has "taken the global dance world by storm over the past four years".

Goebel has teamed up with her sisters to launch a year-long mentoring programme for the young women.
Source: 1 NEWS

Having worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Janet Jackson and Jennifer Lopez, Goebel is described as a "world hip-hop champion".

The star choreographer reveals to Seven Sharp what her next big project is all about.
Source: Seven Sharp

Other notable Kiwis making the list include, creator of smart glasses Vue, Jason Gui, Crimson Education co-founders, 22-year-olds, Jamie Beaton and Sharndre Kushor.

University dropout turned business consultant, Sam Ovens was also named on the list.

Related

Asia

Music

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Woman's death 'unexplained' after her body was found in an Auckland home

2

Two dead, diversions in place after serious car crash north of Christchurch

00:41
3
Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor are being investigated for allegedly purchasing the drug outside a Canberra nightclub after losing to the Kangaroos.

Watch: 'It's not Kiwis culture' – Coach David Kidwell speaks out over players' allegedly caught buying cocaine after ANZAC Test

00:25
4
After failing to knockout Razvan Cojanu all night, Parker ditched the gameplan for one last wild shot at glory.

Watch: Feral Joseph Parker unloads anger over lacklustre title fight through wild haymakers in final seconds of 12th round

00:25
5
Kiwi heavyweight Parker defended his WBO title against Cojanu last night.

'He was running' - Razvan Cojanu taunts Joseph Parker with chicken noises after 12 round clash

00:45

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

00:30
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Erin Molan spoke of being "dragged" into high-profile domestic court case.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ